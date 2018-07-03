Yvette Nicole Brown To Moderate 'Walking Dead' Panels at San Diego Comic-Con

Actress and comedienne Yvette Nicole Brown will take over moderator duties for both of AMC's Walking Dead panels at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brown, an avid fan of the horror series was a frequent guest on Chris Hardwick's episode review show The Talking Dead.

An embattled Hardwick exited the series amid emotional and sexual assault accusations by former girlfriend, actress Chloe Dykstra. Hardwick denied her claims and said their three-year relationship was imperfect and included arguments, but says he did love her.

Hardwick adds "As a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women,"

Fans of both The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead and The Talking Dead fully support Brown as a replacement for Hardwick, so it wasn't a surprise as to her newly announced role at the highly regarded pop culture event.

The Walking Dead panels featuring Brown at San Diego Comic-Con is set for mid-July.

