You Can Camp At Candlestick Point Starting In October

Parks service has announced the opening of 6 camping sites at Sunrise Point in Candlestick Point State Recreation Area.

Starting October 1, you can camp out and enjoy the recreational opportunities from windsurfing, fishing, bird watching, and kayaking.

Campsites can accommodate up to four visitors but have no vehicle access.

Amenities

Six accessible campsites

Accessible trails

Potable water

Flush toilets

BBQ grills

Food lockers

No showers on site

Rules

Check-in is at 2 p.m.; checkout is at 12 p.m.

Campers are allowed a maximum stay of two nights.

There is no vehicle access to the campsites. Campsites were designed for individuals that can access the sites by hiking, biking or via boats.

All campers are required to register and pay their fees ahead of time through ReserveCalifornia.

Boat campers with reservations may launch non-motorized vessels from the sandy beach at Jack Rabbit Beach or from the Windsurfer Circle Area.

Restrictions

No vehicles allowed in sites. Vehicles may NOT park overnight at the park.

No campfires or ground fires allowed, and no gathering of firewood.

No pets allowed (except for service animals).

Online reservations can be made starting October 1 at www.ReserveCalifornia.com or by phone at (800) 444-7275 (PARK).