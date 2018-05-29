You Can Bid To Own A Piece Of The Original Death Star From 'A New Hope'

Seeing the Death Star for the first time in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope is one of the most iconic images of the Star Wars franchise, if not in cinematic history.

Unfortunately, much of the original Death Star was tossed into a landfill at the conclusion of filming, though one Industrial Light & Magic (the Special Effects department of Star Wars created by George Lucas) employee was smart enough to grab exactly one piece. That one piece was eventually acquired by Star Wars collector Steve Grad who has placed it up for auction on eBay.

The auction, currently, is closing in on $11,000 for the piece, but can you really put a price on cinematic history?

