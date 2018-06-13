Yosemite's Mariposa Grove Of Giant Sequoias Set To Re-Open To The Public

After closing for renovations since 2015, Yosemite's famous Mariposa Grove is set to re-open to the public at 9:00 AM on Friday, June 15, 2018.

The grove is home to over 500 mature giant sequoias that have been protected since legislation was signed by President Lincoln in 1864.

The grove is best known for a few landmark sequoias like the Bachelor and Three Graces (see above), the Grizzly Giant, and California Tunnel Tree.

The restoration project was intended to "to improve giant sequoia habitat and improve visitor experience."

Head over to www.nps.gov to plan your visit.