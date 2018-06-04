Woody Allen: I Should Be The Poster Face For #MeToo Movement

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Woody Allen says he should be the face of the #MeToo movement in terms of what to do right.

Allen spoke during an interview with Argentine journalist Jorge Lanata that was broadcast Sunday night.

Allen says he's a "big advocate" of #MeToo and that he should be the poster face for the movement because he has worked with hundreds of actresses over 50 years, and they've never "suggested any impropriety."

Dylan Farrow, Allen's daughter, in 2014 renewed the claim that Allen molested her in 1992 when she was seven. Allen has long denied the allegations. He was investigated but not charged.

A number of actors have distanced themselves from Allen, raising questions about the future of the prolific filmmaker in a Hollywood newly sensitive to allegations of sexual misconduct.