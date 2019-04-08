Will Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker Reunite For 'Rush Hour 4'?

Fans began to speculate that another sequel from the hit action/comedy movies from Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker could happen when the two posted a photo on social media hinting at a possible Rush Hour 4.

The duo took a photo together on Tucker's Instagram with their hands out on Monday morning with one commenter asking "Does that mean its really happening! i been waiting so long for this!!," while American Idol Jordin Sparks simply wrote "YESSSSSSS,"

A post shared by Ctuckerworld (@christucker) on Apr 7, 2019 at 10:02am PDT

A 4th sequel has been a topic for over a decade, but nothing official ever came to fruition.

On Sunday, Tucker celebrated Chan's 65th birthday where they took a picture on his Instagram and wrote "Today is Jackie's birthday. I want to wish my boy Jackie Chan a Happy Birthday!!"

The two last starred in the third installment of Rush Hour back in 2007.

