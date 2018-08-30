Organic Sign Grocery Store (Photo credit: ©Keechuan)

Will Edible Packaging Solve The Plastic Problem?

It's a very real possibility!

August 30, 2018
(1THING) — Could edible packaging be the eco-friendly fix for the planet's growing plastic problem?

A number of teams across the globe are working on unique packaging problem. A startup in the UK is making water containers from seaweed to combat the problem.

Stateside, a scientist at Oregon State University is actually developing edible food packaging, as well as edible coating for fruits and vegetables. 

 

