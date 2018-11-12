Ways To Help Victims of The Camp Fire in Butte County

Wildfires has devastated Butte County region in Northern California.

In Paradise, California, the Camp Fire so far has destroyed over 6,700 buildings and overnight, crews of firefighters contend with 40 mph gusts of wind and fires jumping 300 feet across Lake Oroville.

As of Monday, the state fire agency said the Camp Fire has spread to over 177 square miles and is 25 percent contained.

There are ways to help the victims of this massive fire. Many organizations take monetary donations that can be used for relief efforts.

American Red Cross

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999. Or visit the Red Cross website www.redcross.org and select "I Want to Support: California Wildfires"

The Salvation Army

Call their hotline number 1-800-SAL-ARMY. Designate your donation to Camp Fire aid. Mail-in donations can be made to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 348000, Sacramento, CA 95834. Specify it's for Camp Fire relief.

United Way of Northern California (UWNC)

Established the NorCal Disaster Relief Fund to aid victims of the Camp Fire. To donate, text BUTTEFIRE to 91999 or visiti www.norcalunitedway.org/camp-fire

Veterans Resource Center

A cash donation to the Veterans Resource Center will help their staff in Chico, California work with the local authorities with the Camp Fire relief effort. Visit www.vetsresource.org and click on "Donate," specify it's for Camp Fire relief.



Other ways to help:

AirBnB Open Homes Program

If you have housing available in Northern California, AirBnB has a hub on their website specifically for Camp Fire - Butte County. See their website for details at www.airbnb.com/welcome/evacuees/buttecounty

Red Cross Volunteer

Information on how to volunteer is also available on the Red Cross website website www.redcross.org

Butte County Missing Persons Call Center:

(530) 538-6570

(530) 538-7544

(530) 538-7671



Current Evacuation Centers:

Butte County:

Church of the Nazarene

2238 Monte Vista Avenue

Oroville Ca. 95966

Neighborhood Church

2801 Notre Dame Blvd

Chico, Ca.95928

Chico Elks Club

1705 Manzanita Avenue

Chico, CA 95926



Glenn County:

Glenn County Fairgrounds

221 E. Yolo Street

Orland, CA 95963



Plumas County:

Veterans Memorial Hall

22 Gay Street

Chester, CA 96020



Current Evacuation Centers For Animals:

Old Oroville Hospital

2279 Del Oro Rd.

Oroville, CA 95965

Chico Municipal Airport

150 Airpark Blvd

Chico, CA 95973

Butte County Fairgrounds (Larger Animals)

199 E Hazel Street

Gridley, CA 95948



For up-to-date information, visit CalFire's website, www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents

