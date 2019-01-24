Snoop Dogg and Matthew McConaughey on The Graham Norton Show (Photo credit: PA Images/Sipa USA)

(Photo credit: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Watch Snoop Dogg, Matthew McConaughey In New 'Beach Bum' Trailer

January 24, 2019
Categories: 
Arts & Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

On Wednesday, Neon released the red band trailer for the upcoming comedy, The Beach Bum starring Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg.

Watch the trailer, here...

Neon describes the film as...
"The Beach Bum follows the outrageous misadventures of Moondog (Matthew McConaughey), a rebellious burnout who only knows how to live life by his own rules. Complete with an all-star cast including Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, Jimmy Buffett, Martin Lawrence and Jonah Hill, The Beach Bum is the wildly original and subversive new comedy from writer/director Harmony Korine (Spring Breakers)."

The Beach Bum hits theaters on March 22.
 

Related: Snoop Dogg Announces Oracle Arena Show

Tags: 
The Beach Bum
Snoop Dogg
matthew mcconaughey
movies
Film
trailer