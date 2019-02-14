Watch The Season 3 Premiere Date Reveal For 'The Santa Clarita Diet'

On Valentine's Day, Netflix revealed the premiere date for the third season of their hit comedy/horror series The Santa Clarita Diet.

The video features the show's stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant professing their unconditional and "undying" love for one another in a mix of scenes spliced together in a 'marriage vow' format. The part of the vows where they mention "in sickness and in health" is followed by a shot of Sheila (Barrymore) gnawing on a very bloody and detached arm.

Watch the video announcement for Season 3 of The Santa Clarita Diet, here...

Video of Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 | Announcement [HD] | Netflix

The Santa Clarita Diet premieres on Netflix on March 29.