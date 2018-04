Tommy Wiseau, The star of the 'worst film ever made' will be returning to San Francisco for several midnight showings of the cult classic 'The Room' this June.

Wiseau will be joined by host Michael Blythe for screenings on Friday night June 8 & Saturday night June 9 at San Francisco's Clay Theatre (2261 Fillmore St.)

Tix are $15. You can grab yours for Friday here & Saturday here.

