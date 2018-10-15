Watch Pig On The Run Follow Police Home (Photo credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

October 15, 2018
(RADIO.COM) - Here piggy, piggy, piggy….California police used a bag of Doritos to lure a giant pig, who escaped and was found wandering around a neighborhood.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff officers made a trail with the chips to get the runway back home.

The animal, which police said was as big as a mini horse, has taken surprise strolls before, so police knew just where it lived.

Apparently there’s nothing the crunchy snack can’t do, especially when it comes to a roaming pig with a hearty appetite.
 

