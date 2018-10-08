Watch a New 5-Minute 'Aquaman' Extended Video

Fresh out of the water of New York Comic Con, Warner Bros. Pictures released an extended video with new footage from the highly anticipated Aquaman movie starring Jason Momoa.

The video features footage of Nicole Kidman as Arthur Curry's mother "Queen Atlanna", Momoa with Amber Heard's "Mera" and a badass fight scene with iconic DC villain "Black Manta", played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Plus we get a shot of Momoa in the classic Aquaman orange and green battle suit.

Watch the extended video from Aquaman, here... Video of AQUAMAN – Extended Video – Only in Theaters December 21

The DC Comics film is directed by Australian filmmaker James Wan, best known for his work on the horror movie series Saw, The Conjuring and Insidious.

Aquaman surfaces onto theaters on December 21st.