Watch The Netflix' Movie Trailer For 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch'
Black Mirror, the hugely acclaimed British sci-fi series that became phenomenon on Netflix is set to release a standalone movie, Bandersnatch exclusively on the streaming service on Friday, December 28.
Netflix describes the film as: "In 1984, a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge."
The movie stars Finn Whitehead, who played Tommy in Academy Award-winning film Dunkirk, now plays the young video game developer in Bandersnatch. The film co-stars BAFTA/RTS/Emmy-winner Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing), Alice Lowe (Sherlock) and Will Poulter (The Maze Runner) and is directed by David Slade of NBC's Hannibal.
The release date for Season 5 of the Black Mirror series has not been announced yet.