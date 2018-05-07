WATCH: 'Marvel's Luke Cage' Season 2 Trailer

Season 2 of Netflix original features a brand new and seemingly invincible foe.

"After clearing his name, Luke Cage has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain."

Marvel's Luke Cage Season 2 premieres June 22 on Netflix.