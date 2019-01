lovelytheband has released a new music video for their track "maybe, I’m afraid’ from their debut album.

The video features a stop motion paper world to go along with the break-up song.

lovelytheband will be at August Hall in San Francisco on May 22 and in Napa on May 24 for BottleRock.

Video of lovelytheband - maybe, i'm afraid

Check out Elvis and DK's interview with the band!