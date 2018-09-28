Watch The Hilarious Team of Ferrell & Reilly as 'Holmes & Watson'

The boys are back! Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly are at again, this time around they take on the Victorian Era as the worlds greatest detective, Sherlock Holmes and his counterpart Dr. John H. Watson.

On Friday, Sony Pictures released the hilarious 2-minute plus trailer featuring the comedic team. The film also stars Hugh Laurie as Mycroft, Ralph Fiennes as the villainous Moriarty and Pam Ferris as Queen Victoria.

The film is written and directed by Etan Cohen, best known for his work with Ferrell in Get Hard with Kevin Hart in 2015. Sherlock Holmes is based on the books by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Watch the trailer for Holmes & Watson, here...

Video of HOLMES &amp; WATSON Trailer (2018)

Holmes & Watson arrives in theaters on December 21.

