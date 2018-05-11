WATCH: Foo Fighters Perform "The Line" On 'Ellen'

The Foo Fighters have probably one of the widest varieties of fans in the world. Everyone from little kids to the heaviest heavy metalheads loves the Foo Fighters.

Now, after their live performance of "The Line," from their latest album, Concrete and Gold, on Ellen, consider the moms of America another demographic to add to their fanbase. Especially since host Ellen DeGeneres introduced them as "probably the coolest rock band in the world."

Thankfully, this time the Foos didn't get outshined by a show-stealing 8-year-old that just wouldn't leave!