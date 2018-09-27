Watch The First Trailer of 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

Just after Disney’s recent purchase of 20th Century Fox, the studio releases the first full length trailer for the upcoming 'X-Men' film Dark Phoenix.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is the fourth film since the reboot of the comic book/mutant series of films starring James McAvoy as Professor Xavier, Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, Nicholas Hoult as Beast, Evan Peters as Quicksilver, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Nightcrawler, Alexandra Shipp as Storm, Tye Sheridan as Cyclops and Sophie Turner as Jean Grey aka Phoenix.

About X-Men: Dark Phoenix

In Dark Phoenix, the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite -- not only to save Jean's soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy. (20th Century Fox)

The film also stars Jessica Chastain who plays the mysterious "Smith", an alien shapeshifter who manipulates Phoenix. This time around, Simon Kinberg not only is the screenwriter, but he also sits in the director’s chair.

Phoenix first appeared on the big screen in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix was played by Famke Janssen. The Phoenix saga was one of the biggest and most popular of the X-Men storylines in Marvel Comics history.

Watch the trailer to X-Men: Dark Phoenix, here...

Video of Dark Phoenix | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

X-Men: Dark Phoenix arrives in theaters on Valentines Day 2019.

