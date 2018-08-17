Watch a First Look at New Animated Series 'Star Wars: Resistance'

On Friday, San Francisco-based Disney-Lucasfilm released a first look trailer of their new animated Star Wars series titled "Resistance."

Star Wars: Resistance is set before the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and features familiar characters like BB-8, Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) and General Leia Organa played by Rachel Butera.

The series follows young Kazuda Xiono (Christopher Sean), a pilot recruited by The Resistance to infiltrate The First Order.

Watch the trailer, here...

Video of First Look Trailer - Star Wars Resistance | Disney

Other voice talents include Suzie McGrath as Tam Ryvora, Scott Lawrence as Jarek Yeager, Myrna Velasco as Torra Doza, Josh Brener as Neeku Vozo, Donald Faison as Hype Fazon, Jim Rash and Bobby Moynihan play Flix and Orka.

The hour-long first episode of Star Wars: Resistance, titled "The Recruit" premieres on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW, and Disney Channel VOD on Sunday, October 7.