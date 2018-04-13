WATCH: Coachella 2018 Live Stream

You never have to head to the desert to watch what happens at Coachella Weekend 1. This year's live stream is now up & you can find it below as well as the streaming schedule:

Channel 1

Video of Coachella 2018 LIVE Channel 1

Channel 2

Video of Coachella 2018 LIVE Channel 2

Channel 3

Video of Coachella 2018 LIVE Channel 3

Friday, April 13th:

03:35 – Moses Sumney (1)

03:35 – Los Angeles Azules (2)

03:35 – Elohim (3)

04:10 – Elohim (VR)

04:10 – PVRIS (2)

04:15 – Skip Marley (1)

04:30 – Slow Magic (3)

04:55 – Kelela (2)

05:05 – SuperDeluxeKyle (1)

05:05 – SuperDeluxeKyle (VR)

05:15 – Whethan (2)

05:30 – Greta Van Fleet (2)

05:55 – The Neighbourhood (1)

05:55 – The Neighbourhood (VR)

06:10 – Leon (3)

06:20 – Kali Uchis (2)

06:30 – Whethan (VR)

06:50 – Bleachers (1)

07:00 – Alan Walker (3)

07:00 – Alan Walker (VR)

07:05 – Daniel Caesar (2)

07:40 – Vince Staples (1)

07:55 – Black Coffee (2)

08:00 – Deorro (3)

08:35 – The War on Drugs (1)

08:45 – Kygo (2)

08:45 – Kygo (VR)

09:00 – DREAMS (3)

09:30 – St. Vincent (1)

09:40 – Perfume Genus (2)

09:40 – Deorro (VR)

09:50 – Belly (3)

10:30 – SZA (1)

10:30 – Troyboi (3)

10:30 – Troyboi (VR)

10:35 – Jean-Michel Jarre (3)

11:25 – The Weeknd (1)

11:25 – The Weeknd (VR)

11:25 – Alison Wonderland (3)

11:40 – Jamiroquai (2)

12:25 – Rezz (3)

Saturday, April 14th:

03:35 – Marian Hill (1)

03:35 – Declan McKenna (2)

03:35 – WizKid (3)

03:35 – WizKid (VR)

04:15 – Nile Rodgers and Chic (1)

04:15 – Chloe x Halle (2)

04:20 – Ekali (3)

04:20 – Ekali (VR)

04:45 – Django Django (2)

05:10 – Nile Rodgers and Chic (VR)

05:15 – Flatbush Zombies (3)

05:20 – First Aid Kit (1)

05:30 – Angel Olsen (2)

06:05 – Party Favor (3)

06:05 – Party Favor (VR)

06:10 – BØRNS (1)

06:15 – BROCKHAMPTON (2)

07:00 – Snakehips (3)

07:05 – Chromeo (1)

07:05 – Chromeo (VR)

07:10 – MØ

08:00 – Tash Sultana (2)

08:00 – Alina Baraz (3)

08:05 – Tyler the Creator (1)

08:45 – Louis the Child (3)

08:50 – Benjamin Booker (2)

09:15 – HAIM (1)

09:35 – Alvvays (2)

09:40 – Blackbear (3)

10:10 – Post Malone (1)

10:10 – Post Malone (VR)

10:20 – David Byrne (2)

10:25 – Jungle (3)

11:10 – Beyoncé (1)

11:10 – Fleet Foxes (2)

11:20 – Highly Suspect (3)

12:05 – alt-J (2)

12:05 – X Japan (3)

Sunday, April 15th:

03:35 – Noname (3)

03:40 – Lion Babe (1)

03:40 – Magic Giant (2)

04:10 – San Holo (VR)

04:20 – THEY. (3)

04:25 – Nothing But Thieves (2)

04:40 – LANY (1)

04:40 – LANY (VR)

05:05 – San Holo (3)

05:10 – Dej Loaf (2)

05:45 – Vance Joy (1)

05:45 – Vance Joy (VR)

06:00 – Amine (2)

06:00 – Petit Biscuit (3)

06:30 – Jessie Ware (1)

06:30 – Petit Biscuit (VR)

06:50 – FIDLAR (2)

06:50 – French Montana (3)

06:50 – French Montana (VR)

07:35 – Aurora (2)

07:35 – Jacob Banks (3)

08:00 – Portugal. the Man (1)

08:00 – Portugal. the Man (VR)

08:20 – Kamasi Washington (2)

09:15 – Illenium (3)

09:25 – 6LACK (2)

09:55 – Odesza (1)

09:55 – Odesza (VR)

10:10 – Soulwax (2)

10:15 – Ibeyi (3)

11:05 – Migos (1)

11:05 – Migos (VR)

11:10 – Kamaiyah (2)