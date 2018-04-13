WATCH: Coachella 2018 Live Stream
You never have to head to the desert to watch what happens at Coachella Weekend 1. This year's live stream is now up & you can find it below as well as the streaming schedule:
Channel 1
Channel 2
Channel 3
Friday, April 13th:
03:35 – Moses Sumney (1)
03:35 – Los Angeles Azules (2)
03:35 – Elohim (3)
04:10 – Elohim (VR)
04:10 – PVRIS (2)
04:15 – Skip Marley (1)
04:30 – Slow Magic (3)
04:55 – Kelela (2)
05:05 – SuperDeluxeKyle (1)
05:05 – SuperDeluxeKyle (VR)
05:15 – Whethan (2)
05:30 – Greta Van Fleet (2)
05:55 – The Neighbourhood (1)
05:55 – The Neighbourhood (VR)
06:10 – Leon (3)
06:20 – Kali Uchis (2)
06:30 – Whethan (VR)
06:50 – Bleachers (1)
07:00 – Alan Walker (3)
07:00 – Alan Walker (VR)
07:05 – Daniel Caesar (2)
07:40 – Vince Staples (1)
07:55 – Black Coffee (2)
08:00 – Deorro (3)
08:35 – The War on Drugs (1)
08:45 – Kygo (2)
08:45 – Kygo (VR)
09:00 – DREAMS (3)
09:30 – St. Vincent (1)
09:40 – Perfume Genus (2)
09:40 – Deorro (VR)
09:50 – Belly (3)
10:30 – SZA (1)
10:30 – Troyboi (3)
10:30 – Troyboi (VR)
10:35 – Jean-Michel Jarre (3)
11:25 – The Weeknd (1)
11:25 – The Weeknd (VR)
11:25 – Alison Wonderland (3)
11:40 – Jamiroquai (2)
12:25 – Rezz (3)
Saturday, April 14th:
03:35 – Marian Hill (1)
03:35 – Declan McKenna (2)
03:35 – WizKid (3)
03:35 – WizKid (VR)
04:15 – Nile Rodgers and Chic (1)
04:15 – Chloe x Halle (2)
04:20 – Ekali (3)
04:20 – Ekali (VR)
04:45 – Django Django (2)
05:10 – Nile Rodgers and Chic (VR)
05:15 – Flatbush Zombies (3)
05:20 – First Aid Kit (1)
05:30 – Angel Olsen (2)
06:05 – Party Favor (3)
06:05 – Party Favor (VR)
06:10 – BØRNS (1)
06:15 – BROCKHAMPTON (2)
07:00 – Snakehips (3)
07:05 – Chromeo (1)
07:05 – Chromeo (VR)
07:10 – MØ
08:00 – Tash Sultana (2)
08:00 – Alina Baraz (3)
08:05 – Tyler the Creator (1)
08:45 – Louis the Child (3)
08:50 – Benjamin Booker (2)
09:15 – HAIM (1)
09:35 – Alvvays (2)
09:40 – Blackbear (3)
10:10 – Post Malone (1)
10:10 – Post Malone (VR)
10:20 – David Byrne (2)
10:25 – Jungle (3)
11:10 – Beyoncé (1)
11:10 – Fleet Foxes (2)
11:20 – Highly Suspect (3)
12:05 – alt-J (2)
12:05 – X Japan (3)
Sunday, April 15th:
03:35 – Noname (3)
03:40 – Lion Babe (1)
03:40 – Magic Giant (2)
04:10 – San Holo (VR)
04:20 – THEY. (3)
04:25 – Nothing But Thieves (2)
04:40 – LANY (1)
04:40 – LANY (VR)
05:05 – San Holo (3)
05:10 – Dej Loaf (2)
05:45 – Vance Joy (1)
05:45 – Vance Joy (VR)
06:00 – Amine (2)
06:00 – Petit Biscuit (3)
06:30 – Jessie Ware (1)
06:30 – Petit Biscuit (VR)
06:50 – FIDLAR (2)
06:50 – French Montana (3)
06:50 – French Montana (VR)
07:35 – Aurora (2)
07:35 – Jacob Banks (3)
08:00 – Portugal. the Man (1)
08:00 – Portugal. the Man (VR)
08:20 – Kamasi Washington (2)
09:15 – Illenium (3)
09:25 – 6LACK (2)
09:55 – Odesza (1)
09:55 – Odesza (VR)
10:10 – Soulwax (2)
10:15 – Ibeyi (3)
11:05 – Migos (1)
11:05 – Migos (VR)
11:10 – Kamaiyah (2)