WATCH: Claire Foy As Lisbeth Salander In "The Girl in the Spider's Web" Trailer
September 17, 2018
Based on the characters from Stieg Larsson's books and the best-selling novel by David Lagercrantz comes the new Dragon Tattoo story.
The Crown's Claire Foy portrays the outcast vigilante and hacker Lisbeth Salander in the new thriller.
Starring: Claire Foy, Sverrir Gudnason, Lakeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks, Stephen Merchant, Claes Bang, Christopher Convery, Synnøve Macody Lund, Vicky Krieps
Directed By: Fede Alvarez
The Girl in the Spider's Web is in theaters on November 9, 2018.