The Girl in the Spider’s Web

(Photo Credit: Nadja Klier; © 2018 CTMG, Inc./Sony Pictures)

WATCH: Claire Foy As Lisbeth Salander In "The Girl in the Spider's Web" Trailer

September 17, 2018
Arts & Culture
Entertainment
News

Based on the characters from Stieg Larsson's books and the best-selling novel by David Lagercrantz comes the new Dragon Tattoo story.

The Crown's Claire Foy portrays the outcast vigilante and hacker Lisbeth Salander in the new thriller.

Starring: Claire Foy, Sverrir Gudnason, Lakeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks, Stephen Merchant, Claes Bang, Christopher Convery, Synnøve Macody Lund, Vicky Krieps

Directed By: Fede Alvarez

The Girl in the Spider's Web is in theaters on November 9, 2018.

The Girl in the Spider's Web
Lisbeth Salander
Claire Foy
Fede Alvarez
Stieg Larsson