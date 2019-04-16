VIDEO: Vehicle Narrowly Crashes Into a Family In Napa

On Tuesday, Napa Police released a harrowing video of a car losing control and narrowly hitting two young children.

The incident occurred sometime after 5:00 pm in front of Villa Corona Restaurant, inside Bel Aire Plaza in Napa. The video clip was take that showed a woman leaving the restaurant with the two children running close behind. When suddenly, the car appears crashing through the patio tables and chairs with the children seemingly to disappear from view.

Vivian Saldivar, who was working at the restaurant at the time says she heard a loud boom.

“It was like a bomb,” Saldivar said. “When that happened, the first thing that came to my mind — because I froze for I don’t know how long, maybe a minute — I thought about a lady and two kids that I just greeted out. Like, my heart just dropped.”

Like a miracle, the woman and the two children survived with just a couple of scrapes and very much shaken. At least the little girl was. The boy who was the last to be seen on the video seemed okay.

“They brought them in. The girl was very scared. She’s two and a half. She was shaking.” said Saldivar. “Little boy seemed fine. He wasn’t crying or anything,”

Napa Police said the driver of the vehicle was not drunk, impaired or having a medical emergency. Sgt. Heath Morrison tells KPIX 5 the woman was “…either trying to park or she was in the parking lot and she lost control of the vehicle,”

Napa Police released the video via social media and posted an after photo of the front of Villa Corona. A white SUV can be seen stopped just outside of the parking lot.

A post shared by Napa Police Department (@napapd) on Apr 15, 2019 at 5:54pm PDT

According to the Instagram post, nobody suffered any injuries, however, according to the Napa Valley Register, the 60-year-old woman and one of the young children were admitted in the hospital with minor injuries.

The staff of the restaurant also said that on cloudy, rainy days, less people eat in the patio area. Otherwise, the accident would have been a lot worse.

“I’m just thankful that no one was sitting outside. I’m thankful for the weather, because these past couple of days it’s been packed out here,” said Saldivar.

