VIDEO: Skateboarders Bomb Dolores Hill

July 13, 2018
Categories: 
Bay Area News
Sports

A group of skaters got together for the annual Dolores Hill bombing yesterday (7/12).

What resulted were some minor injuries and some crazy video.

Watch some highlights below.

Dolores hillbomb 2018 #doloreshillbomb #hillbomb #skateboardingisfun #SENDIT

A post shared by ---- (@pricetafer) on

Missed SF’s “running of the bulls” aka #DoloresHillBomb - thanks @sleepy.666 @kirkwoodwould for sharing this virtual front row seat - Give em a follow for more carnage -- #metrogrammed

A post shared by Metro Skateboarding (@metroskateboarding) on

Bomb hills not countries! part 1 #doloreshillbomb2018 #doloresstreet #hillbomb #hillbombing #hillbombers #dolores #sanfrancisco #skateboarding #skateboardingisfun #renegade #takethestreets #2018 #sf #savage #gnarly #speed #speeddemons #roadrash #blood #living #adrenaline #snafranciscostyle #thankyouskateboarding #bombhillsnotcountries

A post shared by Jay Marsh (@mizarsh) on

Bomb hills not countries! part 2 #doloreshillbomb2018 #doloresstreet #hillbomb #hillbombing #hillbombers #dolores #sanfrancisco #skateboarding #skateboardingisfun #renegade #takethestreets #2018 #sf #savage #gnarly #speed #speeddemons #roadrash #blood #living #adrenaline #snafranciscostyle #thankyouskateboarding #bombhillsnotcountries

A post shared by Jay Marsh (@mizarsh) on

Tags: 
Dolores Park
Dolores Street
skateboarding
Hill Bomb
Skateboarders