VIDEO: Skateboarders Bomb Dolores Hill
A group of skaters got together for the annual Dolores Hill bombing yesterday (7/12).
What resulted were some minor injuries and some crazy video.
Watch some highlights below.
Dolores hillbomb 2018 #doloreshillbomb #hillbomb #skateboardingisfun #SENDIT
Missed SF’s “running of the bulls” aka #DoloresHillBomb - thanks @sleepy.666 @kirkwoodwould for sharing this virtual front row seat - Give em a follow for more carnage -- #metrogrammed
Bomb hills not countries! part 1 #doloreshillbomb2018 #doloresstreet #hillbomb #hillbombing #hillbombers #dolores #sanfrancisco #skateboarding #skateboardingisfun #renegade #takethestreets #2018 #sf #savage #gnarly #speed #speeddemons #roadrash #blood #living #adrenaline #snafranciscostyle #thankyouskateboarding #bombhillsnotcountries
Bomb hills not countries! part 2 #doloreshillbomb2018 #doloresstreet #hillbomb #hillbombing #hillbombers #dolores #sanfrancisco #skateboarding #skateboardingisfun #renegade #takethestreets #2018 #sf #savage #gnarly #speed #speeddemons #roadrash #blood #living #adrenaline #snafranciscostyle #thankyouskateboarding #bombhillsnotcountries