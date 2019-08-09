USA Network Reveals First Look at Jason Bourne-Based Series 'Treadstone'

We get our first look at the USA Network series based on the Jason Bourne movies, Treadstone.

On Thursday, the network released the action-packed trailer featuring the sleeper agent assassins backstory from the movies. According to Entertainment Weekly, Treadstone will have a 10-episode run on the USA Network.

Treadstone stars Tracy Ifeachor (Quantico), Michelle Forbes (True Blood), Patrick Fugit (Almost Famous), Jeremy Irvine (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Brian J. Smith (Gossip Girl), Omar Metwally (The Affair), Gabrielle Scharnitzky (The Game), Michael Gaston (The Man in the High Castle), Emilia Schüle (High Society), Hyo-Joo Han and Shruti Haasan.

Producer of Jason Bourne and The Bourne Legacy, Ben Smith will also serve as executive producer on the upcoming television series. Chicago Hope and Heroes writer Tim King will develop Treadstone. Kring has already penned the first episode.

Treadstone makes it’s hit on the USA Network this coming October.