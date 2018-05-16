Treasure Island Music Festival Announces 2018 Line-Up

Treasure Island Music Festival is returning for its eleventh year on October 13–14, 2018, at a brand new location — Middle Harbor Shoreline Park (MHSP) in Oakland, California.

This year's line-up features headliners Tame Impala and A$AP Rocky with Silk City (Diplo + Mark Ronson), Lord Huron, Santigold, Courtney Barnett, and more.

Two-Day GA and VIP tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 18 at 12 PM PT at www.TreasureIslandFestival.com. An extremely limited number of discounted passes to the festival are available this Friday on a first-come, first-served basis with Tier 1 GA tickets starting at just $165, and Tier 1 VIP passes available for $325. Once sold out, Tier 2 pricing will increase to $175 and $335 for GA and VIP, respectively. Once this limited allotment of Tier 1 and Tier 2 discount passes are sold, regular prices will then immediately and permanently increase to $185 and $345 for GA and VIP weekend passes, respectively.

“A number of the artists performing have been on our wish list for years, such as Tame Impala, A$AP Rocky, and Courtney Barnett. Debuting new projects is also something we always strive for, and this year, there are two special collaborations we are really excited to bring to the Bay Area — Silk City featuring both Diplo and Mark Ronson, and Laff Trax, which is a collaboration between Nosaj Thing and Oakland’s very own Toro y Moi. Plus, we have a healthy mix of recent breakout artists such as Cigarettes After Sex, Soccer Mommy, and Moses Sumney," said Jordan Kurland, co-founder of Brilliant Corners Artist Management and Noise Pop Industries. "And to top it all off, the lineup offers festivalgoers, several up-and-coming artists, like serpentwithfeet, Gilligan Moss, and JPEGMAFIA, that we think attendees will soon be bragging to their friends about having seen them so early on in their careers."

The full music lineup for 2018 festival is included below:

Tame Impala

A$AP Rocky

Silk City (Diplo + Mark Ronson)

Lord Huron

Santigold

Courtney Barnett

Jungle

Pusha T

Sharon Van Etten

Aminé

Cigarettes After Sex

Hiatus Kaiyote

Laff Trax (Toro y Moi + Nosaj Thing)

U.S. Girls

Moses Sumney

Alex Cameron

Polo & Pan

Pond

Shame

George Fitzgerald

Soccer Mommy

serpentwithfeet

JPEGMAFIA

Gilligan Moss

​