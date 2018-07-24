Treasure Island Music Festival Announces 2018 Single-Day Line-Ups
Treasure Island Music Festival has announced their single day lineups for the 2018 festival.
For the first year, the festival has departed from Treasure Island and will be held October 13th and 14th at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park (MHSP) in Oakland.
Single-day tickets go on sale this Thursday, July 26 at 10:00 AM at www.TreasureIslandFestival.com. Single-day GA passes cost $105, while single-day VIP passes are available for just $225. Additionally, weekend GA and VIP tickets are available for purchase for $185 and $335, respectively.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13
- A$AP Rocky
- Silk City (Diplo + Mark Ronson)
- Santigold
- Pusha T
- Aminé
- Hiatus Kaiyote
- Laff Trax (Toro y Moi x Nosaj Thing)
- Moses Sumney
- Polo & Pan
- George Fitzgerald
- JPEGMAFIA
- Gilligan Moss
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14
- Tame Impala
- Lord Huron
- Courtney Barnett
- Jungle
- Sharon Van Etten
- Cigarettes After Sex
- U.S. Girls
- Alex Cameron
- Soccer Mommy
- Pond
- Shame
- serpentwithfeet