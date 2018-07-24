Treasure Island Music Festival Announces 2018 Single-Day Line-Ups

Treasure Island Music Festival has announced their single day lineups for the 2018 festival.

For the first year, the festival has departed from Treasure Island and will be held October 13th and 14th at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park (MHSP) in Oakland.

Single-day tickets go on sale this Thursday, July 26 at 10:00 AM at www.TreasureIslandFestival.com. Single-day GA passes cost $105, while single-day VIP passes are available for just $225. Additionally, weekend GA and VIP tickets are available for purchase for $185 and $335, respectively.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13

A$AP Rocky

Silk City (Diplo + Mark Ronson)

Santigold

Pusha T

Aminé

Hiatus Kaiyote

Laff Trax (Toro y Moi x Nosaj Thing)

Moses Sumney

Polo & Pan

George Fitzgerald

JPEGMAFIA

Gilligan Moss

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14