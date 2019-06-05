Toronto Raptors PreGame Photo Trolled For Being On The Wrong Bridge

A little over two-hours before tip-off, the Toronto Raptors posted an image of the team on the Golden Gate Bridge marking their arrival to play at the NBA Finals for Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors.

One problem, the Golden Gate Bridge does not connect them directly to the Oracle Arena in Oakland. And they got heavily trolled for it.

Their caption reads “Crossed the bridge. Ready for battle. #WeTheNorth,” as one commenter heckled the team with “#WeTheLost”.

The snafu has gone viral with one commenter asking why Bay Area native and Raptor Jeremy Lin is not in the photo. While another wonders if they have a team building event in Napa.

Nonetheless, the have enough time to make it to Oakland for the start of Game 3 of the NBA Finals at 6:00pm.