Young The Giant Share Mind-Bending “Simplify” Video

Young The Giant just released a mesmerizing video for their latest single, “Simplify.”

The mind-bending visual layers tons of tiny dancers over vibrantly colored backgrounds. Lead singer Sameer Gadhia’s infectious dance moves make it hard to sit still while watching this creative visual.

Watch below:

“Simplify” is the band’s first release since 2016’s Home of the Strange and presumably the lead single off of their upcoming fourth studio album. Get a look at their Simplify tour dates here.