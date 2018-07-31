Weezer Recreates “Buddy Holly” Video Onstage

Weezer recently kicked off their summer tour, opening with a live recreation of their 1950s-themed “Buddy Holly” music video.

A massive curtain drops to reveal a stage decked out in Arnold’s Drive-In decorations, including a “Cuomo” pennant and a “Jefferson High School” banner. Rivers Cuomo even dons a cardigan button-up combo that looks almost identical to his original outfit.

Watch the recreation below:

The iconically retro “Buddy Holly” video has amassed over 40 million views on YouTube. Refresh your memory and watch the original video here!