Watch the Smashing Pumpkins’ Intimate Performance of “Solara”

The recently reunited Smashing Pumpkins are currently in the middle of a cross-country reunion tour. The Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour celebrates their full career’s worth of music including their newest song, “Solara.”

“Solara” marked the band’s first new release in 18 years, delivering a sound that closely matches the original Pumpkins style. The legendary alt-rockers continue to secure their status with sharp performances like the one shown in their newest video.

Watch them perform “Solara” in Los Angeles’ intimate Troubador venue: