Watch Oliver Tree Scooter Across the United States

Oliver Tree is sort of known for his music, but has really achieved his universe-wide success thanks to his unbelievable scooter abilities. While songs like “Hurt” continue to climb up the charts, Oliver’s heart is still with his original passion.

The last time we caught up with Oliver Tree, he explained to us how a terrifying accident launched him out of his Olympic-level scooter competitions and straight into music.

“Out of nowhere this little pebble shows up, I hit it, I just go flying. I break my left wrist, I break my right wrist, I break the joint that connects the thumb to the hand… I need to do something with a little more longevity. This whole scootering thing is extremely dangerous,” he recalled of the moment that changed his life forever. Heartbreaking. Oliver, we are so sorry.

While he may be focused on music for now, we couldn’t deny the twinkle in his eyes when he was given the chance to talk about his run on the Junior Syndicate Scooter team. To try and help him get over his accident, we had Oliver join us for a scooter trip across the country.

He only landed one trick and may have ended up in another accident even worse than the first, but we’re proud of him for trying. Watch him flex with devastating tricks in the video above, and see his current career path with a performance of “All I Got” below.