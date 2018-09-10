Watch Foo Fighters Perform “Under Pressure” with 16-Year-Old Fan

A deserving fan got to duet with the Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins at their Vancouver show, taking over vocals without a hint of stage fright.

Fan and aspiring artist Madi Duncan joined them for their cover of “Under Pressure” while donned in a custom-made jacket with Dave Grohl’s face painted on the back. Watch her expertly navigate the song with Hawkins:

To make the already adorable story even better, Madi took to Instagram to share her gratitude for the band. Not only are they the 16-year-old’s favorite band, but she also opened up about how they’ve helped her through struggles with mental health.

Read her touching post below:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and/or thoughts of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.