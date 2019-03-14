Is Twitter Actually Removing the Like and Retweet Features? Developers Respond

March 14, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Twitter has been freaking out about the possibility of losing the “like” and “retweet” options for months now. After a viral Tweet said the social media platform was removing likes and retweets, the block option, the ability to go private, and forcing users to have direct messages open to everyone, the social media panic started up again.

Before we dive into this, let’s consider why the loss of likes and retweets even matters.

We have to accept that the first step to recovery is admitting we have a problem, and we’re ready to admit we need the social media clout. Aside from just having the numbers, likes and retweets help with everything from building a brand to igniting a conversation. The ability to support something and spread the word with one click is one of the biggest reasons Twitter flows as well as it does.

So the panic is at least understandable. But, is the removal actually happening?

No.

With tens of thousands of interactions on a Tweet proclaiming they’re officially removing likes, retweets, private mode, etc., people have taken it as the truth without any confirmation from Twitter. Now, verified Twitter product managers are responding and saying it’s #fakenews.

Twitter employee Sara Haider responded with “none of that is true,” following up with a screenshot of the updated conversation model they’re planning on using for the next big update.  

Verified Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour followed up, further explaining that the screenshots were from a beta model that simply hides like counts on your timeline. 

So rest easy, the ability to flirt with your crush by quietly but aggressively “liking” all of their Tweets will still exist. Shoot your shot.

