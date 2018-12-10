Tom DeLonge’s ‘Strange Times’ Graphic Novel to Receive Paranormal Series

Recent reports about Tom DeLonge have involved everything from rumors about him re-joining Blink-182 to news of him releasing a children’s book. While a reunion with Blink-182 likely isn’t in the cards, something arguably just as incredible is: a paranormal series based on his graphic novel.

Related: Tom DeLonge Says His UFO Organization is not $37 Million in the Hole

The collection of odd projects from the multi-talented creative have basically all added up to this dream opportunity. As reported by Variety, DeLonge’s 2016 graphic novel Strange Times: The Ghost in the Girl is currently being turned into a TBS series with the help of stand-up comedian and writer Aaron Karo.

While it’s unclear what happened with DeLonge’s 2017 plans to turn the novel into a sci-fi skateboarding film, it looks as though this series with a similar feel will take the place of the film he initially planned on producing with his own To the Stars multi-media company. Get a taste of the feel of the series in the trailer for his novel above.

Click here to find out more about the characters, how his different projects have inspired his music and his future plans for a potential Strange Times franchise.