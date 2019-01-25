TLC's Chilli Wants to Perform With Weezer After "No Scrubs" Cover

The best reaction to a cover anyone could ever hope for is the original artist loving it so much, they want to perform it with you.

Ahead of their release of The Black Album, Weezer surprised with a covers album full of iconic hits. Kicking off with their viral cover of Toto’s “Africa,” The Teal Album went on to put their spin on everything from ‘80s hits to R&B staples. One of the most unexpected (and most perfect) was their take on TLC’s “No Scrubs.”

Apparently, TLC’s Chilli was also stoked about their laid-back and groovy rendition of the independent queen anthem.

In a Tweet shared on January 24, Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas shared some all-caps excitement about the cover and called for the duet we’ve all been missing in our lives. “But it would be even better if we sang it with ya'll!!!” she wrote after giving them the highest of compliments.

This #NoScrubs cover by @Weezer is AWESOME!!! but it would be even better if we sang it with ya'll!!! I see a TLC Weezer concert coming up..lol -------- #tlc #weezer pic.twitter.com/9rzHNC58HD — Chilli (@officialchilli) January 24, 2019

Weezer agreed with her statement, responding with a cheeky “shoot your shot” type Tweet. When do tickets for this concert go on sale?