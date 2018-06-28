The Smashing Pumpkins Unveil Dreamlike “Solara” Video

Alt-rock titans The Smashing Pumpkins just unveiled a creepy music video for their latest single, “Solara.” The band’s recent reunion is in full force with this instant classic that strays very little from their original sound.

The video is just creepy enough to make you question everything. Lead vocalist Billy Corgan finds himself lost in a trance-like world of terrifying yet relatively non-threatening characters -- watch the video below:

The Nick Koenig-directed video matches the track seamlessly, with commenters even calling it the “Black Hole Sun” of 2018. A bold but accurate claim. The visual parallels Soundgarden’s 1994 video where creepy neighbors partake in activities that are just slightly off. Watch and judge the similarities yourself!