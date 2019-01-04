SCREENSHOTS: Watch the Very, Very Creepy Trailer for 'The Prodigy'

After having to re-edit the film because it was literally just too scary for the audiences they tested it on, The Prodigy has debuted its official trailer.

Any movie lead by incredibly creepy children is set to be a great one (note Children Of The Corn, The Exorcist, Orphan, etc). The latest edition of the terrifying kid horror film genre is The Prodigy, a film centered around a child who becomes possessed by an unspeakably evil force.

“His intelligence is very high,” a woman tells the mother played by Taylor Schilling of her prodigious child before the trailer gives a glimpse at just how dangerous the young boy is.

The Prodigy is due in theaters on February 8, 2019.