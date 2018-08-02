The Revivalists Debut Infectious Track “All My Friends”

New Orleans 7-piece The Revivalists just shared a new single that’s impossible to listen to without dancing.

“All My Friends” features a booming brass section and a singing pedal steel that accent frontman David Shaw’s soulful vocals. The infectious track debuted as a radio exclusive on August 1 after cryptic teasing from the band on social media.

The band’s fourth studio album is due this fall and you can listen to the first single, “All My Friends,” below: