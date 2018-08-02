The Revivalists Debut Infectious Track “All My Friends”

Listen to the upbeat single here!

August 2, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Recording artists David Shaw and Zack Feinberg of The Revivalists

Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

New Orleans 7-piece The Revivalists just shared a new single that’s impossible to listen to without dancing.

“All My Friends” features a booming brass section and a singing pedal steel that accent frontman David Shaw’s soulful vocals. The infectious track debuted as a radio exclusive on August 1 after cryptic teasing from the band on social media.

The band’s fourth studio album is due this fall and you can listen to the first single, “All My Friends,” below:

Tags: 
The Revivalists
All My Friends