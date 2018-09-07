R.E.M. Box Set To Feature Rare Footage Spanning Over 20 Years

R.E.M. is documenting their incredible relationship with the BBC by pulling together their best moments together.

The legendary band just announced The Best of R.E.M. at the BBC, a collection of rare footage that spans almost 25 years. The deluxe box set edition of the release features eight CDs and one DVD, a master collection of their sessions, interviews and performances.

For the more casual collector, a condensed two-CD version of the treasure trove is available.

Watch the teaser and pre-order the October 19 release here.