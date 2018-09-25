The Ramones Release 1978 “She’s The One” Video

Punk icons the Ramones just shared a previously unseen video for “She’s The One,” celebrating the 40th anniversary of album Road to Ruin.

The 1978 video shows the long-haired rockers decked out in leather jackets, ripping through the upbeat song. The simple retro footage shows them performing in a sort of basement with minimal lighting and no embellishments... other than their fantastic outfits.

Watch the rare video below:

Road to Ruin was recently reissued in a 3 CD, 1 LP box set that features remasters, rough mixes, acoustic versions and more.