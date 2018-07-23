Prophets Of Rage Share "Who Owns Who" Music Video

Prophets Of Rage are preparing for the upcoming release of their sophomore album. While we anxiously await the follow-up to their self-titled LP, the band has delivered a music video for “Who Owns Who.”

“Who Owns Who” is an aggressive track off of their 2017 debut album. The fiery song caters to revolutionaries who are tired of being overlooked or outright discriminated against by the government, delivering a politcally-charged anthem full of rage.

Watch the animated video below: