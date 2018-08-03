The Pixies Announce 30th Anniversary Box Set

The Pixies are celebrating the 30th anniversary of mini-LP Come On Pilgrim and their first full-length album, Surfer Rosa.

Come On Pilgrim... It's Surfer Rosa is a 3-disc box set that includes Come On Pilgrim, Surfer Rosa and live set recording Live from The Fallout Shelter. The 36-track set is a Pixies fan's dream with limited-edition vinyl presses, lyrics and reimagined artwork.

Watch the trailer below:

Come On Pilgrim... It's Surfer Rosa is due September 28 and pre-orders are available here.