The Pixies Announce 30th Anniversary Box Set

The set commemorates debut releases ‘Come On Pilgrim’ and ‘Surfer Rosa’

August 3, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Black Francis and Joey Santiago from the Pixies

Press Association SIPA USA Today

The Pixies are celebrating  the 30th anniversary of mini-LP Come On Pilgrim and their first full-length album, Surfer Rosa.

Come On Pilgrim... It's Surfer Rosa is a 3-disc box set that includes Come On Pilgrim, Surfer Rosa and live set recording Live from The Fallout Shelter. The 36-track set is a Pixies fan's dream with limited-edition vinyl presses, lyrics and reimagined artwork. 

Watch the trailer below:  

Come On Pilgrim... It's Surfer Rosa is due September 28 and pre-orders are available here

