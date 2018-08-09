Pearl Jam Dedicate The White Stripes’ “We’re Going To Be Friends” To Teachers

“I feel like a waiter with too many tables, I wanna make sure everyone’s happy,” frontman Eddie Vedder noted while pausing to admire the crowd at Pearl Jam’s August 8 Seattle show.

After casually chatting with fans and calling out some adorable kids, Eddie introduced a The White Stripes cover with a touching speech. He praised both the audience in general and gave a special nod to teachers before diving into the performance.

Watch his full speech and Pearl Jam’s rendition of “We’re Going To Be Friends” here: