Paramore’s Hayley Williams Shares Hope and Discusses Emotional Well-Being

The frontwoman continues her open mental health dialogue

September 13, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Hayley Williams of Paramore

Hayley Williams of Paramore has always been open and honest about her mental health.

The inspiring frontwoman recently took to Twitter to post her thoughts on National Suicide Prevention day, sharing hope and some tips for how she manages.

Williams also recently discussed what’s helped her make it through. In an interview with The Tennessean, she touched on the biggest helps to her emotional well-being. “The only reason I had physically and emotionally survived was because of music and because of my friendships. It kind of remained a very heavy truth for me the next few years,” she noted when discussing the band’s lineup changes and her divorce.

Despite all of the tough times, she’s shared her light at the end of the tunnel and continues to offer hope both through her open discussions and the band’s uplifting music.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255. 

