Muse Tease “Pressure” Release: Exclusive Details

In our exclusive interview, we put Muse under “Pressure” to reveal what single was coming next. Now, the band is readying to officially release the track.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Memes & Fake News Inspire Muse's New 'Thought Contagion'

In July, frontman Matt Bellamy told us the song would be returning to Muse’s “classic” sound, delivering a rock track that stands as upcoming album Simulation Theory’s lead single.

Watch the full exclusive below:

The track is expected to drop in October and lyrics shared by Genius suggest a dark song exploring a mind trapped by expectations. The song follows four singles including “The Dark Side” and “Something Human,” leading up to the album’s November 9 release date.