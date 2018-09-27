Muse Shares “Pressure” Video with Terry Crews as Zombie-Fighting Principal

Muse just dropped brand new single “Pressure,” an upbeat song that’s dance party ready while still delivering the dark and sci-fi inspired sound we crave from the band.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Memes & Fake News Inspire Muse's New 'Thought Contagion'

The pulsating track is driven by a hard-hitting guitar line and electronic accents that are key to Muse’s signature style. A creepy visual accompanies the song, showing a high school dance that ends with an unexpectedly dark twist.

The Lance Drake-directed visual stars Terry Crews as the principal and we’re honestly jealous of those students... until they get attacked by monsters, that is.

Watch the new “Pressure” video below:

In our exclusive interview, Muse told us that the track was coming soon and described it as a straight-forward rock sound. Get more details on the song and their upcoming Simulation Theory here: