Muse Reveal New Single "The Dark Side," Share Album Details

Muse are continuing preparation for their upcoming album with a brand new single and an official release date.

“The Dark Side” is the latest track off of their follow-up to 2015’s Drones, weaving viewers through a futuristic landscape in the neon new video. The song walks the typical Muse line of eeriness and sci-fi.

Watch the dystopian video below:

The single is the fourth off of their upcoming Simulation Theory and the eighth studio LP just got a shiny new release date of November 9. Pre-orders are available here.