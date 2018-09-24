Mumford & Sons Play Surprise Set After "Guiding Light" Video Taping
Watch clips from the crowd sing-a-long below
Mumford & Sons recently released “Guiding Light,” returning with their first release in three years.
Related: Mumford & Sons Release New Single "Guiding Light," Announce 4th Studio Album 'Delta'
To celebrate their new music and Delta album announcement, the UK rockers played a surprise set outside of one of London’s iconic art galleries. Much like Mumford & Sons, London’s Tate Modern gallery is known for its innovation and creativity.
The pop-up set came while the band was filming an upcoming “Guiding Light” music video, delivering a quick performance for the crowd with new and old songs.
Watch fan-filmed clips from the impromptu show below:
View this post on Instagram
“It was not your fault but mine”. A great time with songs old and new from @mumfordandsons this afternoon on the streets of London. ABSOLUTELY NO REUSE WITHOUT PERMISSION #mumfordandsons #marcusmumford #benlovett #teddwane #winstonmarshall #guidinglight #delta #music #gig #concert #show #london #londonlife #visitlondon #photo #photographer #photography #musicphotography #video #videography #videographer #lifeaftercancer shot on #iphone8plus