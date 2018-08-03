Mike Shinoda Shares Cinematic “Brooding” Video

Mike Shinoda just shared an enthralling video for his moody and atmospheric track, “Brooding.”

A lack of vocals in this haunting instrumental plays with your emotions, allowing listeners to be fully immersed in the Post Traumatic world Shinoda has created.

Watch the stunning video below:

On Twitter, Shinoda described the visual as a “performance-based concept” that perfectly captures the mood of the track while expanding on it and bringing it new life.

In our exclusive interview, he discussed the darkness of Post Traumatic and how his solo work became a diary for him. Watch him open up about the album here: